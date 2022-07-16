Osun Election: At Least Three Arrested For Vote Buying

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested at least three suspects with respect to vote buying in the ongoing Osun governorship election.

The anti-graft agency said on Saturday that through actionable intelligence and digital means, its personnel apprehended the suspects who were captured allegedly trading votes for cash.

Some of the suspects were arrested around Ward 2 unit 2 Ifelodun Street Isale Osun in Osogbo, the state capital.

The commission told Channels TV that it will immediately charge the suspects to court and begin the process of prosecuting them.