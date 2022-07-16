Osun Governorship Election In Photos

Residents on Saturday trooped to the polling units to vote in the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting the exercise in 3,763 polling units across the 332 registration areas in 30 local government areas of the state.

Osun State also has three senatorial districts, nine federal constituencies, and 23 state constituencies.

Although there are 15 political parties in the state, 15 of them are represented in the contest for the next governor of the state.

Some of the highlights of the election in various parts of the state are captured in the photos below…