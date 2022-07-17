Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Mourn Ex-APC Women Leader Kemi Nelson

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Former Deputy National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kemi Nelson.

66-year-old Kemi, an ally of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, died on Sunday, according to officials of the Lagos State Government.

Buhari in a statement issued shortly after her death described the late APC chieftain as a “consistent and faithful party member who devoted so much to the evolution, development, sustenance and relevance of the party in Lagos and around the country.”

He commended her contributions while serving as a Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State, the State Women Leader, National Deputy Women Leader of APC, and Executive Director of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, remarking that she was such a grassroots mobiliser and an achiever who left her footprints wherever she served.

He prayed that almighty God will grant the husband, Adeyemi Nelson and the family, friends and associates of the deceased, the fortitude to bear the loss and repose her soul.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described Kemi’s death as a great loss to Lagos State, especially the ruling party, considering her unique position as one of the great mobilisers in the party.

“The death of Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson is a painful and big loss to me personally. It is also a great loss to the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), our party, APC, the deceased family and friends,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Gboyega Akosile.

“I am saddened by the passage of this indefatigable, devoted, loyal, committed, progressive democrat and team player who played remarkable roles in the success of our party at the state, zonal and national levels during her lifetime.

“Chief Kemi Nelson as a consummate politician and committed leader of her people, especially women, contributed immensely to the growth and development of our great party as APC Women Leader in Lagos and South-West. She also did her best for our dear Lagos State during her tenure as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and the entire political class, particularly GAC, chieftains and members of the ruling party across Lagos State and Nigeria.

“I pray that God would grant the soul of our beloved GAC member, Chief Kemi Nelson, eternal rest and comfort to the immediate and political family she left behind.”