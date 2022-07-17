Osun Election: PDP’s Ademola Adeleke Wins 17 Of 30 LGAs

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the Osun State governorship election.

Incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, won in the remaining 13 LGAs.

This comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collates the results of the governorship election conducted on Saturday.

The collation exercise, which commenced in the early hours of Sunday, is ongoing at the INEC office in Osogbo, the state capital.

See the breakdown of the collated results for the 30 LGAs below:

Ife East LG

APC – 19,353

PDP – 18,071

Ife South LG

APC – 12,481

PDP – 9,116

Atakunmosa East LG

APC – 7,449

PDP – 6,992

Irewole LG

APC – 18,198

PDP – 14,216

Egbedore LG

APC – 9,228

PDP – 13,230

Ede North LG

APC – 9,603

PDP – 23,931

Ejigbo LG

APC – 14,355

PDP – 18,065

Isokan LG

APC – 10,833

PDP – 10,777

Ede South LGA

APC – 5,704

PDP – 19,438

Iwo LGA

APC – 17,421

PDP – 16,914

Ola Oluwa LGA

APC – 9,123

PDP – 7,205

Aiyedaade LG

APC – 14,527

PDP – 13,380

Ori Ade LG

APC – 14,189

PDP – 15,947

Irepodun LG

APC – 12,122

PDP – 14,369

Ife Central LG

APC – 17,880

PDP – 13,532

Ifedayo LG

APC – 5,016

PDP – 4,730

Ife North LG

APC – 9,964

PDP – 10,359

Olorunda LG

APC – 18,709

PDP – 21,350

Orolu LG

APC – 9,928

PDP – 10,282

Obokun LG

APC – 9,727

PDP – 13,575

Boripe LG

APC – 21,205

PDP – 7,595

Odo Otin LG

APC – 13,482

PDP – 14,003

Aiyedire LG

APC – 7,868

PDP – 7,402

Ilesha West LG

APC – 10,777

PDP – 13,769

Ifelodun LG

APC – 16,068

PDP – 17,107

Atakunmosa West LG

APC – 6,601

PDP – 7,750

Ila LG

APC – 11,163

PDP – 13,036

Osogbo LG

APC – 22,952

PDP – 30,401

Ilesha East LG

APC – 13,452

PDP – 10,969

Boluwaduro LG

APC – 5,649

PDP – 5,869