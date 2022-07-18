‘A Man Of Impeccable Integrity,’ Kwankwaso Unveils Idahosa As NNPP VP Candidate

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has unveiled Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 elections.

While speaking at the unveiling ceremony held on Monday at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, he described the Edo State-born clergyman as a man of integrity.

“Idahosa is a man of impeccable integrity and credibility who clearly understands the country’s contemporary challenges,” said Kwankwaso who is a former governor of Kano State. “He is a full-time believer and promoter of united Nigeria.

“I believe we can work together with sincerity to heal the wounds inflicted on the country. Let us come together and work towards healing our country. We must endeavour to face the challenges of the moment, rise together and work together to build the Nigeria of our dreams.”

Idahosa is the Presiding Bishop and Senior Pastor of the God First Ministry, Lekki Light Centre in Ajah, Lagos.

According to the presidential hopeful, a combination of himself and the party’s vice-presidential candidate will result in a formidable team that is well rooted and in a position to rescue the country.

He added that the NNPP and its candidates have the sagacity and managerial skills to steer the affairs of the nation, as well as the commitment to rebuilding friendship and fraternity among its people.

“We live in a country where victims of insecurity are constantly being ignored while still being accused of exaggeration, lying, or both,” said Kwankwaso. “We live in a country where victims of unemployment are accused of laziness, where universities and other tertiary education Institutions are frequently being shut down for months, and our children’s future being jeopardised while leaders are busy throwing out hundreds of millions of Naira to purchase party forms.

“While searching for my running mate, we scrutinised over 20 prospective candidates, all of whom were eminently qualified to be the vice president of the country but considering the severity of the wounds that have been inflicted on the country in recent years and the necessity of healing them, given the necessary desire to carefully balance old sensibilities, sensitivities, and differences to have an all-inclusive government that will be fair, and just all Nigerians and bear in mind that the country requires competent, credible and pathetic, courageous leaders, I came to this conclusion.”

On vote-buy, the NNPP presidential candidate asked Nigerians to be vigilant and ensure desperate politicians do not destroy their collective gains.