Singer Portable Claims He Founded ‘One Million Boys’, Police Launch Probe

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, fondly called Portable, recently claimed that he founded One Million Boys, a cult group terrorising residents in parts of Lagos State.

Portable was said to have shared a video of himself on social media where he claimed he created the notorious cult group, although the video has since been deleted.

“Open your ears and hear me; have you heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys? I’m their founder, go and ask Sammy Larry,” he boasted while speaking in Yoruba.

Amid the criticism sparked by Portable’s remark, the police described the singer’s statement as indicting.

As a result, the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman, has directed authorities of the Lagos State Police Command to investigate the claim and ensure necessary legal action was taken.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the police chief’s directive in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), explained that the move was in line with the police drive to identify sponsors of cult groups and curb the activities of the criminals in the country.

“Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action,” the force spokesman said.

“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”

Portable came to the limelight last December following the release of his hit song, ‘Zazu Zeh’, in which he featured top artiste and record label boss, Olamide.

Just last month, the singer was declared wanted by the police authorities in neighbouring Ogun over a trending video clip that showed Portable directing some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.

The incident which occurred around mid-June was said to have taken place somewhere in the Ilogbo area of Ogun State.