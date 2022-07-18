Firefighters Battle Fire At Okobaba

Firefighters and emergency workers are currently battling a fire at Okobaba in Lagos.

Details about the fire gathered to be at the plank market, are still sketchy and updates are expected.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi One-Sanyintolu, said the agency’s fire unit fighting the fire along with the Lagos Fire and Federal Fire Services.

The LASEMA DG is, however, concerned that the activities of hoodlums are slowing down progress.

“The agency has made a request for security cover as hoodlums and miscreants are hampering the efforts of the joint responders,” he said.