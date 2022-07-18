Governor Ikpeazu Congratulates Osun Governor-Elect

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has sent a congratulatory message to the Governor-Elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke on his resounding victory in the just concluded Gubernatorial Election in the State.

The Governor stated that the victory is a clear testimony of the consistency of Senator Adeleke, the preference of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party of choice by Nigerians and most importantly, the power of a resolute people to determine the direction for their future.

Governor Ikpeazu saluted the tenacity of the people of Osun State and assures them that Senator Adeleke’s tenure shall bring forth an era of positive change in the State.

The governor also congratulates the members of the PDP across the country and believes that the outcome of the Osun election is a signpost of what lies ahead.

Ikpeazu, on behalf of the Government and People of Abia State, congratulated the governor-elect and wished him the best of health and strength to face the daunting challenges of leadership.

Ikpeazu’s felicitations come a few hours after his Oyo counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde congratulated Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the polls, saying that the power of the people has again triumphed.

According to Makinde, Adeleke’s victory was similar to what happened in Oyo State during the 2019 governorship election, when the people exercised their franchise in support of an opposition party.

The governor, who hailed the teeming voters across the 30 local governments of Osun State for standing by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and staying resolute to ensure that their votes counted, said: “it’s great to have a second PDP flag flying in the South-West.”

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde equally lauded Senator Adeleke, PDP members and Osun State voters for remaining strong and unwavering throughout the electioneering period.