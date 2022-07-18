Troops Neutralise Two Terrorists, Three Bandits In Katsina, Benue

Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) have neutralised two terrorists in Katsina State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday.

Giving details of the operations, Major Onyeuko said the troops of operation Hadarin Daji on Sunday conducted an operation at Palale-Jaja village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State and engaged terrorists.

According to the military spokesman, it was during this encounter that two terrorists were neutralised.

Onyeuko said items recovered from the terrorists are 2 ak-47 rifles, 2 magazines, 16 rounds of 7.62 mm special, 6 motorcycles, 2 phones, one clipper, some packets of tramadol drug among others.

Also, the troops of operation Whirl Wind neutralized three bandits in Benue State during a raid on the 15th of July, 2022.

The encounter took place at Chito general area, Sankera Council Ward in Ukum Local Government Area.

According to the defence spokesman, on sighting the advancing troops, the bandits fired at their direction, but the troops responded with superior fire power and neutralised three of them while others escaped.

During a search on the hideout of the bandits, Major Onyeuko said eighteen (18) motorcycles were recovered.

In another development, security operatives at a military camp in Sarkin Pawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, repealed an onslaught by terrorists suspected to be affiliated with the Boko Haram/ISWAP group.

The gunmen who sought to take the soldiers by surprise came in the wee hours of Monday, however, the security operatives were on alert and put up a formidable resistance.

Confirming the attack today, spokesperson for the Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA), Salis Sabo, stated that the terrorists came in hundreds trying to dislodge the military base.

He further disclosed that the military officers engaged them in a gun duel which lasted for about 2 hours until reinforcement came, leading to a successful counter-offensive that saw several gunmen killed.

Giving more details, Mr Sabo said it took the military backup less than 30 minutes to arrive at Sarkin Pawa from Minna in response to the distress call made by their comrades.

According to the COSA spokesman, the passion with which the security operatives fought off their assailants was unprecedented, he added that this vigour has restored hope in the minds of many.

Sabo said the report at the association’s disposal, shows that there were no casualties recorded on the side of the military but there were strong indications that some terrorists were gunned down, although the number is yet to be ascertained.