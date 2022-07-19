Asa Sings ‘Fire On The Mountain’ At Aso Rock

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Multiple award-winning singer and guitarist, Bukola Elemide better known as Asa, on Tuesday performed her song ‘Fire on the mountain’ at the unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The event, which was held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja had in attendance several dignitaries, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Asa’s performance at the event comes at the peak of political discourse where the youth are more involved in bidding to re-elect a ruling political party or try other candidates who might steer the country to a different, better path.

The singer had her break into the music industry in 2007, with her debut album which caught the attention of music lovers; ‘Fire on the mountain’, a single from the album, 13 years later, still speaks to the social ills in the society.

Social media users are reacting to her performance, with many saying the song suits the current economic situation of the country.

Here are the lyrics of the song below:

There is fire on the mountain

And nobody seems to be on the run

Oh there is fire on the mountain top

And no one is running

I wake up in the morning

Tell you what I see on my TV screen

I see the blood of an innocent child

And everybody’s watching

Now I’m looking out my window

And what do I see

I see an army of a soldier man

Marching across the street

Hey Mr. soldier man

Tomorrow is the day you go to war

But you are fighting for another man’s cause

And you don’t even know him

What did he say to make you so blind

To your conscience and reason

Could it be love for your country

Or for the gun you use in killing

There is fire on the mountain

And nobody seems to be on the run

Oh there is fire on the mountain top

And no one is running

Hey Mr. Lover man

Can I get a chance to talk to you

Cause you are fooling with a dead man’s corpse

And you don’t know what you do

So you say you have a lover

And you love her like no other

So you buy her a diamond

That someone has died on

Don’t you think there’s something wrong with this?

Tell me who’s responsible

For what we teach our children?

Is it the internet?

Or the stars on television?

Why oh why oh

So little Lucy turns sixteen

And like the movie she’s been seeing

She has a lover in her daddy

She can’t tell nobody

‘Til she makes the evening news

There is fire on the mountain

And nobody seems to be on the run

Oh there is fire on the mountain top

And no one is running

One day the river will over flow

And there’ll be nowhere for us to go

And we will run, run

Wishing we had put out the fire

There is fire on the mountain

And nobody seems to be on the run

Oh there is fire on the mountain top

And no one is running.