Advertisement
Asa Sings ‘Fire On The Mountain’ At Aso Rock
Multiple award-winning singer and guitarist, Bukola Elemide better known as Asa, on Tuesday performed her song ‘Fire on the mountain’ at the unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).
The event, which was held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja had in attendance several dignitaries, including President Muhammadu Buhari.
Asa’s performance at the event comes at the peak of political discourse where the youth are more involved in bidding to re-elect a ruling political party or try other candidates who might steer the country to a different, better path.
The singer had her break into the music industry in 2007, with her debut album which caught the attention of music lovers; ‘Fire on the mountain’, a single from the album, 13 years later, still speaks to the social ills in the society.
Social media users are reacting to her performance, with many saying the song suits the current economic situation of the country.
Here are the lyrics of the song below:
There is fire on the mountain
And nobody seems to be on the run
Oh there is fire on the mountain top
And no one is running
I wake up in the morning
Tell you what I see on my TV screen
I see the blood of an innocent child
And everybody’s watching
Now I’m looking out my window
And what do I see
I see an army of a soldier man
Marching across the street
Hey Mr. soldier man
Tomorrow is the day you go to war
But you are fighting for another man’s cause
And you don’t even know him
What did he say to make you so blind
To your conscience and reason
Could it be love for your country
Or for the gun you use in killing
There is fire on the mountain
And nobody seems to be on the run
Oh there is fire on the mountain top
And no one is running
Hey Mr. Lover man
Can I get a chance to talk to you
Cause you are fooling with a dead man’s corpse
And you don’t know what you do
So you say you have a lover
And you love her like no other
So you buy her a diamond
That someone has died on
Don’t you think there’s something wrong with this?
Tell me who’s responsible
For what we teach our children?
Is it the internet?
Or the stars on television?
Why oh why oh
So little Lucy turns sixteen
And like the movie she’s been seeing
She has a lover in her daddy
She can’t tell nobody
‘Til she makes the evening news
There is fire on the mountain
And nobody seems to be on the run
Oh there is fire on the mountain top
And no one is running
One day the river will over flow
And there’ll be nowhere for us to go
And we will run, run
Wishing we had put out the fire
There is fire on the mountain
And nobody seems to be on the run
Oh there is fire on the mountain top
And no one is running.