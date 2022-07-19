Atiku Felicitates Peter Obi On 61st Birthday

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has felicitated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on his 61st birthday.

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saluted the former Anambra governor in a post on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

“On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality.”

Both men ran for the presidency in 2019 on the PDP platform, with Atiku as the presidential candidate and Obi his running mate.

They lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Obi was a two-term governor of Anambra State, between 2006 and 2014, as a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He defected to the PDP in 2014.

Until last May, Obi remained a member of the PDP where he was hoping to pick the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 general election.

He, however, announced his resignation from the party days to the party primaries citing “recent developments,” and later joined the Labour Party.