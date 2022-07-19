Osun Election: State Governors Congratulate Adeleke, Welcome Him To NGF

Governors of the 36 states of the Federation have congratulated the Governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on his recent victory at the poll.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, in a letter dated July 18, declared the support of the governors for the incoming member of the forum.

According to him, the NGF looks forward to working with Adeleke and is committed to providing him with outstanding services, in line with global best practices.

The governors wished the governor-elect God’s guidance, strength, direction, and wisdom to deliver on his mandate to the people of Osun State.

Read the full text of the letter below: