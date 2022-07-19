Advertisement
Osun Election: State Governors Congratulate Adeleke, Welcome Him To NGF
Governors of the 36 states of the Federation have congratulated the Governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on his recent victory at the poll.
Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, in a letter dated July 18, declared the support of the governors for the incoming member of the forum.
According to him, the NGF looks forward to working with Adeleke and is committed to providing him with outstanding services, in line with global best practices.
The governors wished the governor-elect God’s guidance, strength, direction, and wisdom to deliver on his mandate to the people of Osun State.
Read the full text of the letter below:
18th July 2022
Senator Ademola Adeleke,
Governor-elect, c\o Adeleke Estate, Ede,
Osun State. Dear Governor-elect,
Congratulations,
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) wishes to congratulate the Osun State Governor-elect, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on your victory at the just concluded election.
The NGF is a non-partisan platform of all 36 democratically elected State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria irrespective of political affiliations.
At the Forum, all governors are served equally and respectfully. The NGF wishes you success as you take up the challenges that await you in your exalted office.
The Forum Secretariat assures Your Excellency of its full support as you embark on this new journey towards elevating your state to a higher level.
We look forward to working with you and assure you of our commitment to provide outstanding services in line with global best practices and hope that you will in turn trust the Forum’s machinery to at all times provide you professional technical and administrative support.
We wish you God’s guidance, strength, direction and the wisdom to deliver on your mandate to your people. Your Excellency, once again, congratulations and welcome to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.
Governor Kayode Fayemi Governor of Ekiti State,
&; Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum