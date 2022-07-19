Security Operatives Kill Notorious Bandit In Kaduna, Recover Arms

Security Operatives in Kaduna State have killed a notorious bandit who has been terrorising residents of Chikun Local Government Area during a gun duel.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Aruwan said the security forces intercepted some bandits and gunrunners at Kidunu general area around Eastern By-Pass in Chikun local government, and during an exchange of fire, one of the bandits was neutralised, while the rest escaped with gunshot injuries.

He said two AK-47 rifles, charms, and amulets, as well as two motorcycles and a mobile phone, were recovered from the bandits during the operation.

The state government appealed to residents of the state for continued vigilance as the state continues to confront all security challenges.

The appeal followed intelligence received by the state government of bandits’ plans by armed bandits to attack Kaduna and its environs.

Aruwan also assured residents of the state that the government was constantly engaging with the security agencies, assisting with collaborative efforts, and supporting them with logistics for effective coordination of intelligence gathering and response.

“The Kaduna State Government assured all residents that security agencies will continue to monitor the situation with optimal alertness and appropriate urgency.

“Residents are thus encouraged to maintain vigilance but go about their normal activities as action agencies work assiduously to eliminate threats.

“The security operations room is open 24 hours a day to receive information on suspicious activity or threats across the state, on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999,” Aruwan added.

Kaduna, just like other north-west and north-central states, has been facing a series of attacks by bandits who kill and kidnap innocent people for ransom.

Despite repeated assurances by the state government and other security agencies, banditry has not been curbed in the region.