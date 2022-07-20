Advertisement

Osun Governor-Elect Adeleke Receives Certificate Of Return

Channels Television  
Updated July 20, 2022
A file photo of the Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

 

The Governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, was presented his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

His presentation comes almost 72 hours after defeating the incumbent governor  Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, with 403, 371 votes compared to Oyetola’s 375,027 votes on Saturday’s poll. ,

Adeleke’s certificate of return was presented by the INEC National Commissioner, Supervising Osun, Ogun, and Oyo states, Prof. Kunle Ajayi,

The deputy governor-elect, Prince Kola Adewusi also received his at the ceremony.

In his acceptance speech at the Osun INEC head office in Osogbo, Adeleke dedicated his victory to the memory of his late elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, and the people of the Osun state.



