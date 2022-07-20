Zamfara Governor Matawalle Orders Traditional Rulers To Seek Permission Before Bestowing Titles

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has directed traditional rulers to seek permission before bestowing titles on people in the state.

The directive was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the governor’s spokesman, Zailani Bappa.

“All Emirs, Senior District Heads and District Heads in the state are hereby directed to officially seek permission from the State Government before conferring traditional titles to anyone,” the governor said.

Channels Television had reported how the state government suspended the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area, Aliyu Marafa, for conferring a chieftaincy title to a “notorious bandit leader”.

Three days after the suspension, the government warned against the indiscriminately bestowing of award and possible abuse of the traditional institution.

“Henceforth, no Emir, Senior District Head, or District Head must appoint anybody into any traditional office without securing official permission and clearance from the state government,” Governor Matawalle stated.

“Compliance to this directive is now mandatory and failure to it will attract serious reprimand from the state Government.”

Several bandit group leaders and lieutenants arrived at the venue of the occasion on several motorbikes to celebrate with Aleru during his turbaning.

The decision to make the bandits’ leader a chief was aimed at finding lasting peace in Tsafe and the Yandoton Daji Emirates, and other areas that were regularly attacked by Aleru-led gangs.

Zamfara is one of the states in the northwest and north-central worst hit by bandits who launch a series of attacks, kill people and also kidnap for ransom.

Despite measures taken by the state government to tackle the menace of banditry, the criminals have continued to strike.

