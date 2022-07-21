Fake Soldier, Kuje Prison Escapee Arrested In Adamawa

A fake soldier and one of the inmates, who fled the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja following an attack on the facility by terrorists, have been arrested in Adamawa State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sikiru Akande, disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference at the Command’s Headquarters in Yola, the state capital.

READ ALSO: Inmate Who Escaped From Kuje Prison Arrested In Ogun

He said the fleeing inmate, a 23-year-old Abubakar Mohammed, who is facing terrorism charges, was nabbed in the north-eastern state while trying to relocate to his native home of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the Commissioner, the arrested escapee has been in detention at the Kuje facility since 2017 over alleged involvement in terrorism.

Also nabbed by police operatives are a fake soldier said to be extorting innocent victims and 12 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers. Recovered from the suspects are assaulted firearms and weapons.

Parading the suspected criminals, Akande said the arrest was made possible by police operatives from Mubi Division on Wednesday.

The police commissioner said detectives discovered that the suspect escaped from the Kuje prison upon interrogation.

After getting wind of the information, he said he quickly contacted the Controller of Prisons in Adamawa State, Ahmed Abdulusman.

“Yesterday, detectives in Mubi suspected somebody and after interrogation, they discovered that the boy is of those people who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre,” he said.

“Immediately, I got in touch with my brother, the Controller of Correctional Centre in Adamawa State because the act committed by these people is directed at them.”

While noting that any action done against any security service is directed at all agencies, the police commissioner said the Adamawa State Command will leave no stone unturned in tackling criminal activities.

He assured residents of the state of their safety, calling for increased collaboration and synergy among security agencies.

The CP thereafter handed over the suspected terrorist to the NCS Controller for the proper procession, upon which the fleeing inmate will be transferred to Abuja to continue facing terrorism charges.

In his remark, the Prison Controller commended the efforts of police operatives who tracked down the fleeing inmate.

Abdulusman also reiterated the commitment of the Correctional Centre to apprehend other fleeing suspects so that they can answer for their criminal activities.

See photos below: