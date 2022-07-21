Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ Is The Most Googled Song In Nigeria

Kizz Daniel’s 2022 hit song ‘Buga’ with Tekno is the most googled song in Nigeria.

Since its release, ‘Buga’ has broken several records. The dance challenges on Tiktok and Instagram helped people enjoy the little more than three-minute song better, which has increased its popularity.

The song has caught the attention of both young and older demographics and it has also enjoyed domestic and international acceptance. Notable personalities that have danced to the song include Liberian President, George Weah and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

‘Buga’ was released on 3rd May 2022, it became the most popular song in Nigeria and was the most Shazamed song in the world and the song also held the number one position in over ten countries on the Apple Music Charts.

Its position as the most Googled song in Nigeria in the first half of 2022 highlights its wide reach and is immutable proof of its status.

The colourful video of the song, directed by TG Omori, was shot in a carnival-like setting, displaying various countries’ flags. Since its release, it has garnered over 29 million views.

The music video also features famous skit maker, Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, best known with his Oga Sabinus moniker. The skit maker won the best online content at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The ‘Woju’ singer started his music career in 2013 when he signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment; he left the label following a well-publicised contract dispute and court case.

The former “Kiss Daniel” founded his record label, the Fly Boy Inc record label, in November 2017.

Other songs on the most googled list include:

1. Kizz Daniel & Tekno – ‘Buga’

2. Mavins’ Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – ‘Overdose’

3. Ruger – ‘Girlfriend’

4. Rema – ‘Calm Down’

5. Pheelz feat. BNXN – ‘Finesse’

6. Ruger – ‘Dior’

7. Portable ft. Olamide & Poco Lee – ‘Zazu Zeh’

8. Kizz Daniel – ‘Pour Me Water’

9. Skiibii – ‘Baddest boy’

10. Asake – ‘Peace Be Unto You’