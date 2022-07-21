No Ikoyi Lagos Properties Sold By NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has described claims in an anonymous write up going round on WhatsApp platforms that a certain former Chairman/CEO of the Agency sold off its headquarters office buildings in Ikoyi, Lagos, leaving officers and men stranded, as a total distortion of facts.

The agency said the buildings referred to in the circulating piece, which did not belong to it in the first place, served as its National Headquarters before its relocation to Abuja some years ago.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi in a communique on Thursday noted that a Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on Federal Government Landed Properties took over the buildings following a government directive that all vacated or underutilised government properties be taken over by the PIC, sold and proceeds paid to federal government coffers.

READ ALSO: Security Council Considers Nationwide Ban On Motorcycles, Mining Activities

According to him, at the time of relocation, 70% of the Agencys headquarters staff moved to Abuja while the remaining 30% are still in Shaw road office, Ikoyi. This remaining 30% will soon join the main headquarters in Abuja as soon as the new HQ building, recently bought by the federal government for the Agency is ready for occupation.

Mr Babafemi asserted that like other federal government agencies whose properties were taken over by the PIC, NDLEA has no hand in the sale of the mentioned properties and does not know who bought them and for how much, as the presidential committee solely handled the sale.

He said the challenge before the agency at the moment is how to remove its officers and men who live within communities where they are exposed to dangers into secure barracks accommodation, a concern already being addressed by the federal government through budgetary provisions for the construction of such barracks across the country beginning from this year.

Mr Babafemi enjoined members of the public to disregard the anonymous write up which is nothing but an embodiment of distortion and mischief.