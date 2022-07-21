Shettima’s Unveiling: Stop Impersonating Us – CAN Tells Politicians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dissociated itself from the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, saying those who were presented as church leaders are ‘unknown clerics’.

CAN’s General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Bade Daramola, stated on Thursday that the Christian body is surprised to witness how desperate politicians have become in their crave for power.

“We are shocked, disappointed and worried about the desperation of some politicians who once claimed Christians do not matter in governance and politics who went to hire some unknown ‘bishops, pastors and priests’ to impersonate the leadership of CAN in their political meeting.

“This is totally unacceptable, reprehensible, unprecedented and ungodly. If they are saying Christians have no electoral values why impersonating them in their meetings?”

“We are throwing their principals and sponsors into the court of conscience. These actions of theirs have shown who they are to the public and what they are capable of doing to us all,” Barrister Daramola declared in a brief communique.

CAN asked political parties not to ignore “religious sensibilities and sensibilities of the people especially in today’s Nigeria when Christians are becoming endangered species daily.

“Our quest is within the constitutional requirements and ignoring it is akin to trampling on the Constitution especially the Federal Character Act.”

The ecumenical body noted that at the fullness of time, it will direct its members nationwide on how to use their PVCs come 2023.