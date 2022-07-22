2023 Elections: Buhari Expresses Confidence In Shettima As Tinubu’s Running Mate

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed a vote of confidence in Senator Kashim Shettima, the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He, however, maintained an earlier position to reserve his comment until he hands over to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate Shettima on May 29, 2023, after the general elections.

The President stated this on Friday when he met with critical stakeholders of the party at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Tinubu, state governors in the south-west region elected on the party’s platform, as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were present.

President Buhari, who acknowledged the many virtues of Senator Shettima which he said qualified him for the position, was confident that the vice-presidential candidate would not disappoint the party and Nigerians.

According to him, what matters to him is the unity, security, and prosperity of Nigerians and he is glad the APC is on course towards achieving that.

In his response, the APC vice-presidential candidate explained that the party’s presidential flagbearer was absent as a result of a communication gap.

He informed President Buhari that the party wished to knock on his door and seek advice, as well as latch onto his brand name to achieve victory in the 2023 general elections.

Besides Shettima, APC stakeholders at the meeting include the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu.

Also present were Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, among others.

