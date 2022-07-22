Lagos Govt Releases Harmonised Academic Calendar For Schools

The Lagos State government has released the approved harmonised school calendar for the year 2022/2023 academic year for all schools across the state.

Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the Director General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance at the state’s Ministry of Education, announced this in a statement on Friday.

She explained that the approval was in line with the government’s mandate to ensure a harmonised academic school calendar for both public and private schools in the state.

Schools below the tertiary level in the state, the government official stated, would resume for first term (2022/2023 academic session) on September 5 and vacate on December 16, 2022.

She added that the academic calendar embeds flexibility in schools and prioritises harmonized instructional days of learning for all schools in the state to ensure that students spend productive learning hours in the classrooms while schools are also held accountable to the same standards.

According to Seriki-Ayeni, the school calendar emphasises the need for schools to maintain a minimum of 180 learning days.

She appealed to all schools to adhere strictly to the academic calendar for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in the state.

Read the full statement below: