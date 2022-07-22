PDP Candidate Woos Taraba People, Vows To Be Selfless As Governor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, says his aspiration to become the number one citizen of the state in 2023 is not for personal enrichment.

He described himself as an instrument that God has prepared to help Taraba emerge as a star among other states of the federation.

Kefas, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, spoke on Friday at his country home in Wukari during a homecoming rally in his honour as the anointed one to take over the leadership of the state when incumbent Governor Darius Ishaku completes his second term in office in 2023.

He believes the large turnout of people at the rally is already a sign of victory ahead of the 2023 polls and gave an assurance that his administration will be selfless in its dealings with all residents when elected.

“2023 is about the people of Taraba State,” said the PDP candidate. “It is about bringing the government back to them which we hope to do when we get to the Government House.

“The overwhelming turnout is also a sign of victory and an acknowledgment of the good things God has been doing through me over the years. It shows that the people appreciate my goodwill and are ready to support me with their votes.”

Kefas stated that his experience in various capacities during his years of service in the Nigerian Army and after retirement has equipped him to navigate Taraba to the path of prosperity.

He urged residents of the state to use the window of extension by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for voters registration to get registered and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to choose candidates who can deliver, and not the party.

The PDP candidate also assured them of bringing the dividends of democracy to the grassroots in order to give them a sense of belonging.

He hinted that his running mate was one Aminu Alkali from Zing Local Government Area in the northern zone of the state.