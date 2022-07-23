Advertisement

Atiku: Soon, Nigerians Will Know The Actual Truth – Wike

Channels Television  
Updated July 23, 2022
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says he will soon break his silence on the recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor stated that it has become pertinent for him to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that has transpired in the PDP since the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the main opposition party.

“On Atiku, I will speak soon, and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times,” he was quoted to have said in the statement.

