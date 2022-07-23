‘I Am Beyond Devastated’: Don Jazzy Loses Mother To Cancer

Legendary Nigerian beatmaker, Don Jazzy and his brother, D’Prince, who is a popular Nigerian singer have lost their mother to cancer.

Sharing the sad news via his verified Instagram page, the Mavin boss described his mother as his supporter and backbone. He noted that even though she battled cancer, she was so strong till the end.

“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.

“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her. She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled cancer.

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mum’s soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss,” Don Jazzy said.

His younger brother, D’Prince is yet to react to the death of their mother.

The beatmaker’s mother who was an Igbo princess from Abia state is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren.