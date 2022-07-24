Court Jails Hacker, Accomplice For N32m Fraud In Uyo

A Federal High Court in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, has convicted a hacker and his accomplice brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC brought the known hacker: Micheal John Oluwasegun, and his accomplice, Saviour Peter Edet, before Justice Agatha Okeke who convicted the duo.

They were jailed on Thursday, July 21, 2022 after pleading ‘guilty’ to three- count charges bordering on conspiracy, fraud and stealing to the tune of N32, 000, 000.00 (Thirty-two Million Naira), preferred against them by the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC.

In a similar vein, a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has sentenced two internet fraudsters to prison.

Justice P. I . Ajoku convicted and sentenced the duo of Favour Otogbo and Anawanti Finbar to various jail terms for impersonation and possession of fake documents.

They were convicted on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 after pleading “guilty” to two-count separate charges preferred against them upon being arraigned by the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested seventy-four (74) suspected internet fraudsters.

They were picked up in the early hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022, at various locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

However, of the number, Forty Eight (48) had incriminating items in their possession.

The suspects are: Promise Sunday, Ukala Goldman, Isaac Golden, Peter Ikechukwu, Bankole Olamide, John Chiemela, Thomas Martins, Dr Victor, Emmanuel Owuma, Emmanuel Sekun, Philip Abaku, Emmanuel Egwuanumku, Thompson Charles Lekia, Ken Anelele Marvel, Kelechi Prince, Ugochukwu Ukaigwe, Ake John, Victor Madu, Moses Jubril Akrah, Jonathan Jeffery, Noble Lot, Success Umukoro, Precious Michael and Christabel Enoch.

Others are Desmond Ogu, Louis Abbas, Donaldson Ugbo, Kelvin Dickson, Henry Messiah, Godwin Egwelike, Timinepre Esuku, Mathew Kelvin, Alfred Friday, Nyderson Mufisa Nwogu, Boyle Edward, Ifeanyi Elum, Richard Welle Chikodi, Ogu Raymond, Tamunoturoko Briggs, Kenedy Patrick, Shadrach Savior, King Nwonuma, Chisom Umah, Joseph Effiong, Kelvin Ifeanyi, Birabil Lessi Junior Goodness, George Nnamdi and Doro Precious.

Items recovered from them include five exotic cars, different brands of phones, laptops, ATM cards, among others.