Gunmen Kill Three Policemen In Delta

Gunmen on Sunday attacked a police station in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, killing three policemen.

The officers were said to be responding to a distress call by members of local vigilante, when the gunmen shot them to death.

Authorities say the men of the local vigilante claimed they were being attacked and urged the police to come to their rescue. The policemen then set out on the rescue mission but were ambushed and three of them were killed.

Confirming the incident via a telephone conversation, the police public relations officer of the state command, Edafe Bright said one of the attackers has been arrested.

He further disclosed that three of the local vigilantes sustained injuries and are recuperating while one of them is in a severe condition at the emergency ward of the Federal Medical Centre.

According to him, investigations are still ongoing, as operatives have launched an intense search for the other gunmen who fled.