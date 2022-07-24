Surgical Operation: VP Osinbajo Thanks Everyone

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has expressed his deep gratitude to Nigerians and everyone following his recent successful surgery.

Prof. Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Vice President in a statement on Sunday appreciated everyone for the well wishes and prayers offered on his behalf during the period of his surgery.

He also thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of him, noting that their services were exceptional.

Below is the full statement of the Vice President.

“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

“God bless you all.”

Osinbajo’s comments come a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari wished the Vice President a speedy and full recovery following the surgery for a leg fracture.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the President gave God glory for the success of the surgery and prayed for Professor Osinbajo’s quick recovery.

He also commended the medical team at the Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos for “their competence and a job well done”.