Buhari Appoints Biu As Ag. Corps Marshal, As Oyeyemi Bows Out

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Deputy Corps Marshal, (DCM) Finance and Accounts , Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu as the Acting Corps Marshal as Boboye Oyeyemi bowed out of service on July 24.

The Former Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi said this while handing over at the FRSC headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem on Monday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said President Buhari appointed Biu as the Ag. CM with effect from July 24 wishing him a successful tenure and he assumed office.

Speaking, the board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello congratulated the appointed Ag. CM urging him to sustain the tempo and ensure the mandates of the Corps was acted upon.

Bello said that the Former Corps Marshal, Oyeyemi laid a good foundation and legacy urging the appointed Ag. CM to carry out the vision effectively.

The Ag. Corps Marshal appreciated the management of FRSC and the Presidency for the appointment pledging his diligence and zeal in carrying out the FRSC mandate effectively.

Biu promised not to let the system down adding that he would strived that mandate of FRSC was pursued vigorously inline with the objective.

Biu until his appointment on Sunday July 24, the Ag. Corps Marshal was the Deputy Corps Marshal, DCM Finance and Account at the FRSC headquarters.

He joined the FRSC precisely in 1988 and has had a fruitful career working across several formations.

He holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University and was the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Finance and Accounts in 2014 before becoming the DCM in 2016.

Highlights of the event were attendance of important dignitaries, transport sectors, Whole Soyinka, Secretary General to the Federation (SGF) Mustapha Boss among others.

The Former Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi had retired on Sunday, July 24 from service.

He remains the First Corps Marshal to be pulled out of service and the last founding fathers of the Corps.

Similarly, President Buhari has approved the appointment of Honourable Nasiru Baballe Ila as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Hon Nasiru, a product of Victory College, Alexandria and West London College, United Kingdom, was a successful businessman with interests in haulage, ginnery and tannery before his foray into politics.

In 2011 and 2015, he was voted into the lower chamber of the National Assembly as a member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency in Kano.

The Chartered member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, (ANAN), replaces Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub who has been appointed Minister by the President.