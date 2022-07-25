Buhari Praises ‘Golden Girl’ Tobi Amusan For Victory At World Athletics Championship

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Tobi Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship 2022.

He also celebrated the 25-year-old to set a new world record in the semi-finals of the athletic event and for becoming the first Nigerian to win a world championship.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s message in a statement on Monday.

PHOTOS: Emotions Run High As Nigeria’s Amusan Grabs Historic Gold

“The President joins millions of Nigerians in celebrating this outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance,” he said.

“The President thanks the track superstar for making the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and triumph; hope and victory; incredulity and belief.

“President Buhari says the legendary career and achievements of the golden girl will continue to inspire the upcoming generations of Nigerian athletes to achieve spectacular success.”

Similarly, the President commended Ese Brume for representing Nigeria with honour and pride, winning silver medal in the women’s long jump event.

He praised Team Nigeria for displaying courage, integrity, and good sportsmanship at the world stage, proving that with hard work and determination, success is achievable.

Amusan, 25, blazed over the line at Hayward Field in 12.06sec, not long after she smashed the world record in an overwhelming semi-final where she clocked 12.12sec.

She delivered a jaw-dropping world record in the semis when she shattered the previous best mark of 12.20secs held by Keni Harrison of the United States since 2016.

Jamaica’s Britany Anderson and Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico settled for the silver and bronze medals after finishing the race behind Amusan.

The Nigerian athlete, along with her two runners-up in the race, later proceeded to the podium where they received their medals.