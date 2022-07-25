Advertisement
Hoodlums Attack Police Station In Ondo, Kill Policeman On Duty
Police authorities in Ondo State have confirmed a midnight attack by hoodlums on the Okuta Elerinla Police Division in Akure, the state capital.
The Public Relations Officer of the command, Funmi Odunlami, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
She said the attack was carried out by some hoodlums but was repelled by policemen on duty which prevented the attackers from gaining entrance into the station.
READ ALSO: Security Operatives Arrest Man For Issuing Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards
Contrary to reports linking the attack to terrorists, Odulami stressed that the crime was committed by terrorists.
The command’s spokesperson revealed that during the crossfire with the hoodlums, one of the station’s guards, Inspector Temenu Boluwaji, was hit by a bullet.
She added that the security operative later died on his way to the hospital.
In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo, Oyeyemi Oyediran, ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators were arrested.
He appealed to residents of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear, assuring them that the criminals would be apprehended as soon as possible.
Read the full statement below:
ONDO POLICE REPEL ATTACK ON OKUTA ELERINLA DIVISION
On the 25th July 2022 around 0100 am, hoodlums attacked OKUTA ELERINLA DIVISION in Akure.
Policemen who were on alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station.
During the crossfire, one of our gallant station guards AP.207538 0INSPR. TEMENU BOLUWAJI was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital.
The Commissioner of Police, CP OYEYEMI ADESOYE OYEDIRAN, psc, fsi, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.
He is also using this medium to encourage the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, as the days of these criminals are numbered.