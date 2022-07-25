Hoodlums Attack Police Station In Ondo, Kill Policeman On Duty

Police authorities in Ondo State have confirmed a midnight attack by hoodlums on the Okuta Elerinla Police Division in Akure, the state capital.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Funmi Odunlami, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

She said the attack was carried out by some hoodlums but was repelled by policemen on duty which prevented the attackers from gaining entrance into the station.

READ ALSO: Security Operatives Arrest Man For Issuing Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

Contrary to reports linking the attack to terrorists, Odulami stressed that the crime was committed by terrorists.

The command’s spokesperson revealed that during the crossfire with the hoodlums, one of the station’s guards, Inspector Temenu Boluwaji, was hit by a bullet.

She added that the security operative later died on his way to the hospital.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo, Oyeyemi Oyediran, ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators were arrested.

He appealed to residents of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear, assuring them that the criminals would be apprehended as soon as possible.

Read the full statement below: