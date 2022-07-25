I Am Not Considering Supporting Atiku For President, I Want To Win – Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has said that contrary to claims in certain quarters, he is not considering to support to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s bid to become president in 2023.

Mr Obi who is Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming election, said he is in it to win it.

Obi stated this on Monday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

When asked if he would take the chance should a situation arise to join forces with the People Democratic Party’s flagbearer, Mr Obi’s answer was an outright a no.

“Nobody goes into a match thinking of what will happen, everybody is going there to win. I am going into this contest win, I am going into this contest to be the president of Nigeria.

“I think I have all it takes to win,” the LP’s flagbearer declared.

Speaking further about his chances in the next presidential race, the former governor said his political journey has been a tale of miracles, adding that he is looking forward to another miracle come 2023.

“Miracle is at the root of our faith, what strengthens our faith is miracle,” Obi asserted.

He added, “For me, since I started this political journey, my achievements and records have all been miracles, it has all been miraculous.

“I ran for governor in a party that was less than one year old, when I started in 2003 and won the election, they declared somebody else, I went to court and everybody said it was impossible, there is no way, it has never happened before but after three years, the court declared me the winner.

“I was sworn in, six months I was impeached alongside Fayose and Dariye, I went to court and again I became the first governor to come back from impeachment. So I was the first governor to win through the court, and first to come back from impeachment.

“And then in 2007, about one year in office, INEC conducted an election and Andy Uba won and was sworn in as governor, I went to court again to seek the interpretation of our constitution that my tenure is four years, everybody said it will never happen but again the Supreme Court declared me the winner which is why you have staggered election in various states today.

“I can go on an on and tell you so many things that have happened in this my journey which can be termed a miracle, and I am looking forward to the next miracle next year to complete the miraculous journey of my political life.”

Speaking further regarding his relationship with Atiku and the PDP, Obi said it is true that he did not tell Atiku Abubakar before resigning from the PDP.

“I did not even tell my family. I did not want anyone to talk me out of it,” the former governor explained.

He added, “Vice President Atiku remains my respected elder brother, and what he has said is true. When I left the PDP I did not tell him and other respected persons in my life including my family.

“There is a time in your life that you take a decision which you consider appropriate for your own future.”

According to Mr Obi, his decision to leave PDP was in the best interest of his future and the future of Nigeria. He recalled that when he left the opposition party, his stand was that he would rather do the right thing and fail than do the wrong thing and succeed.

Obi said he left the PDP based on the circumstances he found himself and where he found himself at the time, adding that he is certain that Atiku understands.