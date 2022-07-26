2023: We Are Working Towards Credible Elections – Buhari Tells Liberia’s George Weah

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reiterated his administration’s commitment to consolidating the nation’s democracy, saying Nigeria is working towards conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Buhari stated this on Tuesday in Liberia as he joined other world leaders to attend the 175th independence anniversary of the West African nation.

“In Nigeria, we are working towards a free, fair, transparent, credible and acceptable outcome of elections and their results, it is important and necessary for all our countries to key into these resolves as they are indispensable to peace and stability in our countries and sub-region,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The Nigerian leader called on his West African colleagues to do all within their powers to ensure that elections are conducted in their countries in an atmosphere of trust, freedom and transparency as this is the only way the sub-region can be insulated from the scourge of unconstitutional takeovers that reared its head in three countries recently.

According to the President, democracy and good governance must take its roots in the African continent to sustain peace, stability, and development while leaders must redouble their efforts to guarantee the irreversibility of democracy.

He stated, “I would like to use the opportunity of this event to address an important issue affecting three countries in the ECOWAS region; Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

“The deepening of democracy and good governance are essential antidotes to check-mate unconstitutional change of governments as we sadly witnessed within the last three years in three countries within our sub-region. We must strengthen our efforts to guarantee the irreversibility of democracy in our sub-region and Africa.”

President Buhari used the opportunity to recall Nigeria’s leading roles that pulled the country back from its fratricidal insurrection in the 90s, adding that his presence at the celebrations underscores his strong belief in cementing existing bilateral ties:

The Nigerian leader commended his Liberian counterpart, Dr. George Manneh Weah, for his demonstration of love for the country and the pursuance of peace, unity and progress, as evidenced by people-oriented projects executed with the sole purpose of taking the country to greater heights within the limited resources available. While urging the Liberian leader to do more, he assured him of Nigeria’s continued support in this regard:

“Your Excellency’s policy of development launched in 2018 as well as the recently launched youth empowerment program, targeted at comprehensively addressing the problems of youth restiveness in Liberia and equally aimed at rescuing the disadvantaged youths (ZOGOS in local parlance) from drug addictions and other forms of social vices and transforming them into useful members of the Liberian society, are clearly very appropriate policies to lift up the most vulnerable.

“Permit me to assure you and all Liberians that Nigeria, as a good partner and a dependable ally, would continue to support you in these efforts, within the limit of our resources. This brings to the fore, the need for strengthening and broadening the levels of collaboration and cooperation between our two countries, both bilaterally and multilaterally, within the ECOWAS, AU and the UN, in order to adequately tackle the common national, sub-regional and global challenges.”

The President of Liberia, Dr. George Weah, thanked President Buhari and other West African leaders for their attendance and to our President in particular, “thank you Mr. President and the good people of Nigeria. Without your support, we would not have had peace.”