No Soldier Was Abducted During Attack On Presidential Guards Brigade – Spokesperson

The military has debunked reports that its men were abducted by terrorists during the attack on the Presidential Guards Brigade in Abuja on Monday.

A spokesman of the Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, in a response sent to Channels Television’s inquiry into the matter, said no soldier was abducted as being reported.

According to him, at the time of the attack, some soldiers could not be accounted for because they were taking cover from the attackers.

“No soldier was abducted as reported here. But as at the time the news went out, they were still trying to account for the soldiers who may have taken cover due to the attack,” he stated.

On Monday, troops of the 7 Guards Brigade which provide security for the Presidential Villa and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja were ambushed while on patrol along the Kubwa-Bwari Road.

Abakpa had earlier confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a text he sent to our correspondent via WhatsApp.

He however said the attack was successfully repelled by the troops, adding that a few of the men who were wounded in action have been taken to the hospital and are receiving treatments.

According to him, the troops are still combing the general area to get rid of the criminals that have been threatening the environment.

Advising residents to go about their lawful businesses, he asked for more cooperation with the military by giving timely information to enable them to fight against the criminals.

The latest attack comes barely 24 hours after the terrorists kidnapped train passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna rail some months ago. They also threatened to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as well as other top government officials, in a video they released on Sunday.

It is also coming less than a month after the terrorists invaded the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre in the FCT and freed all 65 Boko Haram terror suspects in custody alongside other criminal suspects.

The terrorists have also threatened to launch massive attacks on the nation’s capital.

On Monday, the Federal Government ordered the closure of one of its colleges, the Federal Government College located in the Kwali area council of the FCT over security concerns after gunmen reportedly attacked two adjoining villages to the school.

According to sources, the attackers of the Guards Brigade were headed to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari when they ran into the troops.