Headies Disqualify Portable Over ‘Reckless’ Statements

Artiste Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as ‘Portable’ has been disqualified as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards.

“The decision to disqualify Mr Okikiola is accentuated by series of misdemeanors by Mr Okikiola via his social media platforms,” organisers of the Headies, Smooth Promotions Limited, said in a statement,

In May, Portable had threatened to cause harm to other nominees in the categories he was nominated for if he did not emerge the winner.

A video surfaced online in June showing Portable assaulting and inflicting body harm on another person.

READ ALSO: Singer Portable Claims He Founded ‘One Million Boys’, Police Launch Probe

Portable, earlier this month, also published a video on social media stating that he is the founder of the notorious group, ‘One Million Boys’.

“We shall not condone reckless and uncouth statements from artists and hereby disassociate ourselves from any individual linked to such assembly or activities linked to him as described,” the Headies said.

“The music industry demands all-round excellence. it is extremely important for young artists being potential role models to exude professional responsibility, proper decorum and have respect for others.”

Portable had been nominated for two categories: Best Street Artist and Rookie of the Year.