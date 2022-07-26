PHOTOS: NLC Holds Nationwide Protests

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday held a protest across the country amid the prolonged strike by university workers.

While the demonstration is expected to take place in all 36 states of the Federation, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will join the protest on Wednesday.

University workers, including members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), among others, had gone on strike for various reasons.

Although the government is still struggling to resolve the issues raised by the striking lecturers, the crisis in the public universities may not end soon as NASU and SSANU have also voiced their concerns.

Both unions recently rejected the report of the Professor Nimi Briggs-led renegotiation committee set up by the Federal Government to end all strikes across the nation’s universities, saying they would not be bound by its recommendations.

They said they never concluded negotiations with the committee before it submitted its recommendations to the government for implementation, stressing that such an action was a betrayal.

See photos from the protest captured in some states below: