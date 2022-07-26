Reps Deny Alleged Plot To Impeach Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly have denied an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The lawmakers made the disclaimer during Tuesday’s plenary amid reports that the Northern Caucus of the House was planning to impeach the speaker to ensure that the controversial Water Resources Bill was passed.

According to them, it is ridiculous that such a publication will be made and insist that they are solidly behind the speaker.

The matter was later referred to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for further investigation.

READ ALSO: Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm Justice Kayode Ariwoola As CJN

The controversial Water Resources Bill, which seeks to bring all water resources (surface and underground) and the banks of the water sources under the control of the Federal Government, was first introduced in the 8th Assembly but was rejected by the lawmakers.

It was then reintroduced in the 9th Assembly but received backlash from a broad section of Nigerians and legislators who feared that it could endanger the unity of the country.

The bill was again reintroduced in the House of Representatives chamber on June 29.

Sada Soli, who sponsored the bill, said wide consultations have been made for a better version of the bill.

He gave an assurance that if at any point, indications suggest that it would negatively affect any section of the country, he would voluntarily withdraw the bill.

The bill was then read for the first time and would be debated when scheduled for the second reading.

Meanwhile, a bill to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act has scaled the second reading in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Sada who also sponsored the bill informed his colleagues during Tuesday’s plenary that the move was in defence of the sanctity of the nation’s financial regulator.

The bill seeks the removal of the governor, deputy governor, or director of the apex bank if they are involved in partisan politics.