Voter Registration: Kaduna Govt Declares Three-Day Holiday

The Kaduna State Government has declared a three-day public holiday to enable more citizens to complete their voter registration.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, saying the holiday is from July 27 to 29th.

He said the move is necessary so that more Kaduna electorates will be able to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and participate in the 2023 general elections.

READ ALSO: NLC Holds Nationwide Protest Over University Unions Strike

While urging all eligible residents of the state to seize this window to register to vote and to therefore be in a position to exercise their right to vote, Adekeye disclosed that the government requests all employers to actively support their staff to register before INEC closes voter registration on July 31.

See the full statement issued by the state government below: