Alleged N109bn Fraud: Court Fixes July 28 For Ruling On Ex-AGF’s Bail

Justice Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, has fixed Thursday 28 July for Ruling on the bail application of the Former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and four others.

At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, Counsel to Mr Idris, Chris Uche prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail in liberal terms as the alleged offenses are bailable.

Opposing the bail application counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs held that the court should look at the gravity of the alleged offenses to refuse bail.

Jacobs also said he is ready to close the case in one week as he has about 10 witnesses.

Justice Ajayi subsequently adjourned the matter till 28th July for ruling on the bail application.

Idris and his co-defendants have been in and out of court within the last two weeks following a 14-count charge bordering on stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109.5 billion, preferred against them by the Nigerian government.

During their last arraignment in court on Friday, the defendants pleaded not guilty and asked that they be granted bail.

Counsel to Mr Idris, Chris Uche prayed the court to allow the defendant to continue enjoying the administrative bail granted to him by the antigraft agency.

Mr Uche added that the EFCC has the defendants international passport, and as such they should be allowed to come back on Monday to take their bail application.

The lawyer asked the court to permit the defendants to come back on Monday and not remand them at any correctional facility.

However, their plea was not granted even as Justice Ajayi ordered that they be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Facility, noting that the court is not a puppet to dance to the rhythm of public opinions.