APC Picks Gobir As New Senate Leader

The All Progressives Congress has selected Senator Abdullahi Gobir, as its new Senate Leader.

This decision by the ruling party was contained in a letter written by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during the plenary session on Wednesday.

Senator Gobir replaces Senator Yahaya Abdullahi following his resignation as Senate Leader wing to the latter’s defection from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, senators from opposition parties staged a walkout following a call to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

This followed a mild drama that played out during the plenary in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Phillip Aduda, had raised a point of order asking the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to discuss the country’s security situation and President Buhari’s impeachment.

But Senator Lawan, who presided over the plenary, declined the request of the minority leader, saying the point of order raised fell flat on its face.

The lawmakers also issued a six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the security challenges bedevilling the country.

They threatened to commence the impeachment proceedings against the President should he fail to address the insecurity within the period the lawmakers gave.

Details later…