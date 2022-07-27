Advertisement
Bank Official, Armed Robber Killed In Abia Bullion Van Attack
A bank cash officer and an armed robber were killed on Tuesday in a bullion van attack, police authorities in Abia State have said.
The incident occurred at about 1:13pm at Ntigha junction along the Port Harcourt – Enugu Highway in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state.
Mr Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident in a statement in Umuahia, the state capital.
The bullion van, which was escorted by six policemen, was conveying cash from a commercial bank in Aba to Umuahia when it ran into an ambush by armed robbers.
The operatives providing security for the vehicle are “attached to 28 PMF Umuahia and Counter Terrorist Unit Base,” Ogbonna stated.
Following the ambush, the armed robbers opened fire on the van while the driver swerved into the bush. The gunmen later shot and killed the banker, although the driver fled the scene.
In a swift reaction, the police escorts engaged the armed robbers in a shootout, leading to the death of one of the criminals while his AK 47 rifle and three magazines strapped together were recovered.
Ogbonna disclosed that three of the policemen were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, adding that the bodies of the banker and the armed robber have been deposited at a morgue.
He asked residents and proprietors of medical facilities to report anyone seen or presented with suspected gunshot injuries to the police or other security agencies.
Read the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
BULLION VAN ATTACK
One neutralized, AK 47 Rifle with ammunition recovered.
Today 26th July, 2022 at about 1313 hours along Port Harcourt/Enugu highway by Ntigha junction in Isiala Ngwa North LGA of the State, Six Mobile Policemen attached to 28 PMF Umuahia and Counter Terrorist Unit base 4 Aba while escorting a Bullion Van conveying cash from one New Generation Commercial Banks in Aba to Umuahia suddenly ran into a blockade/ambush mounted by armed robbers.
The armed robbers opened fire at the Bullion Van which forced its driver to swerve into the bush where the Bank Cash Officer was shot dead by the hoodlums while the driver escaped.
During a gun duel that ensued between the Police escorts and the hoodlums, one of the hoodlums was neutralized and his AK 47 rifle with ammunition laden in three magazines strapped together was recovered.
However, three of the escort men sustained gun shot injuries and were subsequently rushed to the hospital.
Meanwhile the corpses of the deceased Bank Staff and that of the neutralized hoodlum were deposited at the morgue for preservation while the investigation lasts.
The Police Command therefore, enjoins the public and proprietors of medical facilities in and outside the State to report any person (s) seen or presented with suspected gun shot injuries to the Police or any other Security Agency, please.
SP GEOFFREY OGBONNA
POLICE PRO ABIA STATE COMMAND.