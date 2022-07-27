Governors Call For Review Of Water Resources Bill

Thirty-six state governors in Nigeria have called for the review of the reintroduced National Water Resources Bill.

The resolution was reached at the Teleconference Meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) which was held on Tuesday.

NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, in a circular issued on Wednesday, said the bill should be reviewed to accommodate the concerns of all states.

“On the Reintroduction of the National Water Resources Bill, Governors argued that the Bill does not adequately address the interests of the states and is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the circular read.

“The Bill according to the Forum should be reviewed with a view to accommodating the concerns of all states.”

The governors also unanimously agreed to spearhead the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project. The project is sponsored by the World Bank and aimed at improving the productivity, commercialisation and resilience of targeted Livestock production systems in Nigeria.

See the statement issued by the Governors’ Forum below:

ISSUED AT THE END OF THE TELECONFERENCE MEETING (5TH IN 2022) OF THE NIGERIA GOVERNORS’ FORUM HELD ON TUESDAY, 26TH JULY 2022 We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, deliberated on issues of national importance, and resolved as follows: The Forum received presentations from the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, on the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (LPRES) – a 6-year US$500 million World Bank programme aimed at improving the productivity, commercialization, and resilience of targeted livestock production systems in Nigeria. Governors unanimously decided to spearhead the programme in their states, particularly in areas such as institutional and innovation systems strengthening, livestock value-chain enhancement, crisis prevention and conflict mitigation, and project coordination. The Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mrs. (Dr.) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed presented the draft 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) as part of the consultative process in the development of the federal government’s fiscal policy and to share relevant macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions to help States prepare their Economic and Fiscal Update (EFU), FSP and Budget Policy Statement (BPS). Following the presentation, Governors had a robust discussion with priority given to the government’s response to the fallouts of the Russia-Ukraine war (including inflation and the rising food and nutrition crises), the continued impact of the PMS subsidy on the fiscal headroom of governments, implications of NNPC’s new transition on federation revenues, as well as the widening divergence between the official and parallel market rate of the dollar on the currency. The State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme was presented by Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business. SABER is a 3-year performance-based intervention jointly designed by the World Bank Technical team and the PEBEC Secretariat with support from the Federal Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP), Home Finance Department (HFD) and the NGF Secretariat to incentivise and strengthen the implementation of business enabling reforms across Nigeria. SABER is technically a successor to State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability And Sustainability ( SFTAS ). In line with the objectives of the programme, the Forum endorsed the programme and committed to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to steer the implementation of the programme in all States of the Federation.