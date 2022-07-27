Impeachment: What Happened Today Was Just Bravado, It Won’t Go Beyond That – Presidency

The presidency has called the bluff of Senators from opposition parties who on Wednesday issued a six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Earlier in the day, the lawmakers staged a walkout from the Senate and threatened to commence impeachment proceedings against President Buhari should he fail to address the insecurity within the period given by the lawmakers.

Reacting to the development on Channels Television’s Politics Today, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, was of the opinion that the statesmen were merely playing to the gallery, adding that there is not much they will do after the drama which played out in the Upper Chamber.

“I think it was just bravado, and sadly, security is not something you subject to bravado.

“You don’t begin to issue flippant ultimatums in something that is a matter of life and death,” Adesina asserted.

He further averred that “those who spoke today are the minority of minorities, they will have their say as is needful in a democracy but it will not go beyond that.”

“They know in their heart of hearts that they cannot achieve what they are saying, they are just wasting the country’s time, wasting the time of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, they know that they cannot achieve it.

“The truth is that in this kind of scenario, minority will always have its say while the majority will have its way,” Adesina maintained.