Body Of Benchers Holds Call To Bar For Over 1,000 Lawyers

The 2022 Call to Bar ceremony held on Wednesday with hundreds of new lawyers inducted into the legal profession.

A total of 1,507 graduands from the Nigerian Law School adorned the wig and robe as new lawyers at the event organised by the Body of Benchers.

While 1,501 of the lawyers are fresh graduates, the remaining six are from the previous call.

Their graduation followed the Bar final examinations held in May.

The event which is ongoing at the multipurpose hall of the Nigerian Law School in Bwari, Abuja, has in attendance various professionals in the judiciary sector.

They include the Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BOB), Wole Olanipekun; former Justice of the Supreme Court and Vice-Chairman of BOB, Justice Mary Odili; and the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Chiroma, among others.