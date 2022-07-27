Police Deploy Additional Security Assets To Strategic Areas In Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional forces to strategic areas in the federal capital territory.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday amid concerns over security breaches in some parts of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said the police chief has also charged the Force Intelligence Bureau to ensure robust information gathering.

According to Adejobi, the police are not leaving any stone unturned to fortify the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

He called on residents of the FCT to synergise with the police and other security agencies to forestall any breach of security in the nation’s capital.

On Monday, gunmen suspected to be terrorists ambushed troops of the Presidential Guards Brigade along Kubwa-Bwari area of the FCT, inflicting injury on at least three soldiers.

The gunmen were reportedly on their way to lay siege on the Nigerian Law School, Bwari when they came face to face with the troops.

On Monday, the Federal Government ordered the closure of one of its colleges, the Federal Government College located in Kwali Area Council of the FCT over security concerns after gunmen reportedly attacked two adjoining villages to the school.

