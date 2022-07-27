PVC Collection: Tambuwal Declares Thursday And Friday Work Free

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared Thursday and Friday, July 28 and 29, 2022, as work free days.

This is in order to allow members of the public and public servants in the the state to fully participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise across the country.

Equally, the break is also to allow local government chairmen and their councilors as well as the teeming workers to go out for the mobilization and sensitization of eligible voters to go out and register as well as collect their Personal Voters Card (PVC) in the state in order to be part of the upcoming General Elections in the country.

Governor Tambuwal in a short staement on Wednesday appealed to all citizens in the state to be orderly in the course of the exercise.

Similarly, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has approved Thursday and Friday this week as work free days to enable civil servants participate in the ongoing voters’ card registration before the deadline of 31st July, 2022

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari quotes the Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba Bena as saying, this is part of the state government’s effort to play an encouraging role to enable civil servants partake fully in the exercise, in preparation for the forth coming general election in February, 2023.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu therefore appealed to all and sundry, especially people in the rural areas to turn-out en-masse to ensure massive participation.

The governor directed local and state government officials and other stakeholders to encourage and embark on voter education and sensitization enlightenment awareness to motivate eligible voters to acquire the permanent voters card (PVC).