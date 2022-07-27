Tobi Amusan on Her Record-Breaking Achievement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The World’s fastest woman in the 100 meters hurdles, Tobi Amusan has reflected on her achievement at the just concluded World Athletic Championship.

Amusan wrote her name in Gold as she set a new world record with a time of 12.12 seconds, a feat she achieved in the semi-finals of the competition. She expressed her delight at an interview with Channels Television while in transit, according to her the goal was to win the Gold medal.

Amusan ran a time of 12.06 seconds in the final which was supposed to be the new World record, but the time won’t be recognized as a world record due to a tailwind of +2.5 m/s.