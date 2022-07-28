Apple Music’s ‘The Dotty Show’ To Feature Rising African Hip Hop Stars

Apple Music 1’s ‘The Dotty Show’ features Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across hip-hop, dancehall, Afrobeats and everything in between, from across the globe.

On the last Wednesday of each month she hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from Africa.

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent”, said Dotty. Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”

This week’s episode features cover stars FLVME, Sampa The Great, Didi B and Black Sherif’s tracks, as well as an exclusive African hip hop DJ Mix from South African DJ and producer, Al Da 3rd, alongside the hottest new tracks from the biggest and brightest names on the continent.

Tune in to ‘The Dotty Show’ this Wednesday, July 27th at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1.

Cover Stars Shine

‘The Dotty Show’ will feature four cover stars namely SA whizz-kid FLVME, Zambian-born rapper and songwriter Sampa The Great, Ivorian rapper Didi B, and Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, who are all riding the crest of the next generational African hip hop wave.

Sampa Exclusive

‘The Dotty Show’ will also premiere “Bona” by Sampa The Great off her upcoming album As Above, So Below, which promises to fuse together her unique brand of music, poetry and visual art with elements of hip hop, gospel, neo-soul, and a touch of psychedelia.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Wednesday, July 27th at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 90 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-sync lyrics, Lossless Audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music.