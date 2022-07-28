Advertisement

Bandits ‘Attack’ Military Checkpoint On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Updated July 28, 2022
Bandits on Thursday evening reportedly engaged the military in a gun duel at a checkpoint in Zuma Rock Madalla, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

It is not yet clear if there were any casualties.

According to several sources, the incident led to a gridlock on the highway.

An eyewitness told Channels Television the attack started at about 8pm.

The police and military authorities were not immediately available to respond to the incident.

This latest attack on a military installation comes days after bandits attacked a unit of the presidential brigade guards, killing at least three soldiers.



