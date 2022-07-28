Buhari To Convene Security Council Meeting Today, Third In One Month

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected on Thursday to convene the third security council within a month.

Expected to be in attendance are all security chiefs, including the Chief of Defense Staff and the Inspector-General of Police.

The meeting comes a day after some members of the National Assembly called for the President’s impeachment over increasing insecurity across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed said the Federal Government was working assiduously to bring the security situation in the country under control.

“As to those who have issued threats to Mr President, I think it is more of propaganda than anything, it is laughable,” Mr Mohammed said

“I want to reassure you that the government is up to the task of ensuring security. Security challenges will come anywhere in the world. The important thing is the fact that you do not lose focus and you continue to work assiduously to overcome it.

“I want to assure you, we are going to overcome.”