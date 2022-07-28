Advertisement

Côte d’Ivoire Announces New Oil, Gas Discovery

Channels Television  
Updated July 28, 2022
Policemen are seen in front of the Sapet Gas, an LPG Tanker built in 2022 and currently sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands, as it’s moored at the port of Abidjan on July 26, 2022. The vessel is the first Ivorian vessel used to import butane gas by Pertroci Holding and Sahara Group. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

 

Côte d’Ivoire reported a fresh discovery of offshore oil and natural gas by Italian firm Eni on Thursday, expanding the potential of reserves found last year by 25 percent.

In September 2021, the country had announced a find of deposits estimated at between 1.5 and 2 billion barrels of oil and around 1.8-2.4 trillion cubic feet (51-68 million cubic metres) of gas.

The latest discovery off the eastern coast “increases by about 25 percent” the previously announced deposits, the ministry for mines, oil and energy said in a statement, with extraction due to start in early 2023.

President Alassane Ouattara has said he wants Côte d’Ivoire to become a major oil producer. The West African nation’s current output is modest, at around 30,000 barrels per day.

International companies including French giant Total and Britain’s Tullow Oil have also announced significant discoveries of Ivorian offshore oil reserves in recent years.



More on Africa

Malawi’s Struggle With Deadly Witchcraft Violence

Kenya Holds Single-Candidate Presidential ‘Debate’

Adesina Urges US Investors To Back Africa

Lesotho Drops Murder Charges Against Ex-PM

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV